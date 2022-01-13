‘Get ready for the battle’: Iya Villania advises parents as eldest son catches COVID-19

The TV host is currently in isolation with her two sons

MANILA, Philippines – Iya Villania advised parents to “get ready for the battle” and be well-stocked with supplies as they care for kids who have fallen ill with COVID-19.

The TV host, who is recovering from COVID herself, took to Instagram on Thursday, January 13, to share that her eldest son Primo has tested positive for the virus and has joined her and her second son Leon in their “COVID ward” at home.

Her husband Drew had been isolating with her, but left quarantine after testing negative on two antigen tests to help take care of their youngest daughter Alana – the only one in their family who hasn’t gotten sick.

In Iya’s post, she shared some tips for parents who might find themselves in the same situation.

“Mamas! Papas! Make sure you have everything ready for the night. Meds, medicine cups or syringes, extra clothes (in case of vomit), nebulizer, necessary nebules, wet/cold towel, thermometer, oximeter, water, and a lamp!” she said.

“You might not need it but you’re better to be prepared than trying to find all of that in the middle of the night. Especially if you’re isolated and have limited access to things around the house .Get ready for battle,” she said.

Just a few days before they came down with COVID, the couple announced that they were expecting their fourth child.

Iya, Drew, and their kids are just one among the hundreds of thousands of families currently dealing with COVID-19 infections as the country experiences another surge in cases. On January 13, the Philippines recorded a new all-time high of 34,021 new cases, and 237,387 active cases. – Rappler.com