Iya Villania, Drew Arellano expecting fourth baby

MANILA, Philippines – Iya Villania is pregnant with her fourth child with husband Drew Arellano.

In a vlog released on Monday, January 3, the host shared how she told Drew about her pregnancy. “Mama has a baby but it’s only very tiny. But it will grow,” the couple’s eldest, Primo, said in the video.

Drew replied with, “Wow! What an adventure.”

The seven-minute video also documented how the celebrity couple broke the news to their family, as well as videos of Iya at her doctor’s check-up.

Iya and Drew married in 2014 after 10 years together. They welcomed their first son, Primo, in August 2016, while their second son Leon was born in August 2018. Their third child, a daughter named Alana, was born in July 2020. – Rappler.com