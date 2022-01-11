‘Ang hirap’: Iya Villania tests positive for COVID-19 while pregnant

Iya says she and husband Drew have to isolate themselves from their children

MANILA, Philippines – Iya Villania opened up about how difficult it was in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

In an Instagram post on Monday, January 10, the actress-host shared photos of her three children, Primo, Leon, and Alana, behind a glass door, with Alana in tears. Iya wrote in the caption that this was the current situation at their home, since she and husband Drew Arellano had to be isolated from their children after catching the virus.

“Drew and I are still hanging onto that little chance that maybe the kids are spared,” she began. “This post is for all mamas and papas that are going through the same thing and have to endure not hugging and kissing their children. This was the hardest thing to accept upon learning I was [COVID-19 positive].”

Iya shared that her two older sons understood the situation, but that their daughter was having a hard time being separated from them. “It broke my heart to see her cry for me and not being able to console her even for a bit,” she said.

She ended her post by encouraging fellow parents who were also recovering from the virus. “Mamas in this same situation, you are not alone. My tip?? Try not to cry…. I know, I know… ang hirap (It’s so hard). Man, I cried. But you have to get over it as soon as you can and get in that speed car towards recovery for your family,” she wrote.

Iya is currently pregnant with her fourth child. She and Drew first revealed the news on January 3, just a week before they announced they had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Philippines is currently experiencing another surge in COVID-19 cases, recording 33,169 new cases on January 10 – the highest number since the pandemic began. – Rappler.com