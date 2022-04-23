‘This was us’: Jake Cuenca confirms breakup with Kylie Verzosa

MANILA, Philippines – It’s confirmed: Jake Cuenca and Kylie Verzosa have broken up.

In an Instagram post on April 23, the actor shared two photos: one of a figurine of him, Kylie, and their dogs, and another of their hands locked together.

In the caption, he wrote: “This was us.”

“I’ll hold on to all our precious memories together with so much value. These past three years of my life have certainly been the best,” he said, before confirming that he and Kylie have split up.

“I’m still so proud of us because we didn’t want to break up in anger we both wanted to be able to look back on our relationship with no bitterness no anger and no regrets only the good memories. Certainly that’s what I will be holding on to,” he said.

He said he would continue to support Kylie and pray for her success, and that they are ending their relationship the same way they began it, as friends.

“Wherever you are or whatever you’re doing I will always be sending you love and positivity. know that you will always have a person in me who will always be proud of you. I’ll see you around Kylie,” he said.

Jake and Kylie began dating in late 2018, though they only went public with their relationship in June 2019.

Rumors of their breakup first came about in mid-April, when Kylie tweeted “Broken” and later teared up on a live episode of It’s Showtime when the topic of break-ups was being discussed.

Jake is currently starring in the ABS-CBN teleserye Viral Scandal, while Kylie stars in the film Ikaw Lang Ang Mahal, set to premiere on May 20. – Rappler.com