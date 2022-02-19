Jake Zyrus gets candid on transition: ‘Sa wakas, komportable sa nakikita ko’

JAKE ZYRUS. The singer posts a shirtless photo on Instagram as he opens up about his transition.

MANILA, Philippines – Jake Zyrus opened up about his transition, saying that after being insecure about his body, he has finally found confidence.

In a February 19 Instagram post, Jake shared a shirtless photo, revealing that he has had top surgery – a gender reaffirming surgery for transgender men where breasts are removed and the chest is contoured.

In the caption, he said he really thought about sharing the photo because he was conscious of what other people might say. He added that in the years since he began his transition, he had been content with the way his life was going, but he still felt insecurity over his body.

“Pero ngayon, palalayain ko na lahat ‘yun. Pagtawanan mo o hindi, hindi mo alam ang sakit, iyak, at mga dugo na pinagdaanan ko bago ako nagkaroon ng confidence na buong-buo ko i-post ito,” he shared.

(But now, I’m letting all of those go. You may laugh at me or not, but you will never know the pain, tears, and blood that I had to go through to find the confidence to post this.)

“Masaya ako at gusto ko lang ipakita sa inyo na eto ako. Sa wakas, komportable sa nakikita ko (I am happy and I just want to show you that this is who I am. Finally, I’m comfortable with what I see),“ he said.

He dedicated his post to other transgender people.

“Hindi ako humihingi ng opinyon. Para ito sa mga kapwa ko transgender. Kung naghahanap kayo ng sign o confidence para ipakita at maging proud sa kung sino ka, tara sasabayan kita. Para sayo ‘to,” he said.

(I’m not asking for opinions. This is for all my fellow transgender people. If you’re looking for a sign or confidence to show who you are and be proud of yourself, let’s go, I’ll join you. This is for you.)

“Kung hindi ka man handa pa, okay lang din ‘yun. Lahat ‘yan may tamang panahon (If you’re not ready yet, that’s okay. There’s a right time for everything),” he said.

Jake first came out as transgender in 2017, when he announced that he was changing his name from Charice. – Rappler.com