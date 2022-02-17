Is James Reid moving to the US to pursue his music career?

MANILA, Philippines – James Reid sparked rumors of leaving the Philippines for good to pursue a music career abroad, after photos of his going-away party circulated on social media over the weekend.

In an Instagram story on Wednesday, February 16, James shared a photo of a cake that has the dedication, “Bon voyage and good luck, [James Reid].”

The Filipino-Australian celebrity did not disclose where he’s off to, but several fan sites of the actor have posted photos and videos of the actor at an airport. An update on Thursday, February 17 shows that James arrived at the Los Angeles International Airport.

"What's up @REIDersOfficial and Royals, I landed safely. Back here in LA. ✌️"



Glad to know, james! we're happy to see you finally in LA. We're excited for you. We're rooting for you our little rock star! 🤘#JamesReid pic.twitter.com/f8tXYrjOu3 — James Reid Royals (@JamesReidRoyals) February 17, 2022

In October 2020, James signed with Los Angeles-based label and artist management company Transparent Arts. Among their artists are Dumbfounded, Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany Young, Kim Han-bin, and Far East Movement.

James, 28, who first started out as an actor, has focused more on his music career since establishing his music label Careless in 2019. In 2021, James released the digital singles “Soda” and “Hello.” – Rappler.com