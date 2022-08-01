LOOK: ‘Jane the Virgin’ star Gina Rodriguez is pregnant

This year’s birthday is one to remember for Gina as she and husband Joe LoCicero expect their first child!

MANILA, Philippines – In an Instagram post on Saturday, July 30, Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez announced that she and husband Joe LoCicero are finally having their first child.

“This birthday hits different,” Rodriguez captioned the Instagram reel featuring a montage of sweet clips of her and LoCicero, including a video of the couple happily showing off a positive pregnancy test.

The Awake actress had just turned 38 when she shared the news of her pregnancy with her Instagram followers. Celebrity friends such as Brittany Snow, Viola Davis, Jordin Sparks, Andy Grammer, Julia Michaels, Taraji P. Henson, and many more commented on her post to wish her a happy birthday and congratulate her on her pregnancy.

A day after, on Sunday, July 31, LoCicero followed up by posting an Instagram reel of Yogi Sadhguru preaching about the responsibility that bearing a child holds. “Being pregnant with a child is a tremendous responsibility. What’s the point of just producing one more breath on the planet unless we can bring forth a life that is in some way better than us?” Sadhguru said in the video.

“The love of my life is now carrying the new love of my life inside of her! I am exploding with joy every minute of the day. I could not be more excited for this incredible responsibility!” wrote LoCicero.

Rodriguez and LoCicero got engaged in August 2018 and tied the knot less than a year later in May 2019.

The two actors first met on the set of Jane the Virgin, where the 38-year-old actress portrays Jane, the titular character, and LoCicero, 35, played a stripper in one episode. The couple also starred alongside each other in the Netflix film Someone Great. – Rappler.com