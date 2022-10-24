LOOK: Janella Salvador and Markus Paterson reunite at son’s baptism

MANILA, Philippines – A month after confirming their split, ex-couple Janella Salvador and Markus Paterson are spotted together at their son Jude’s baptism and birthday party.

Janelle’s mom, Jenine Desiderio, shared photos from the baptismal ceremony and birthday celebration. “Welcome to the Christian world, [Jude] and happy second birthday,” Jenine wrote.

Nice Print Photography also shared photos from the event, showing Janella and Markus posing together with their son Jude inside the church.

Janella and Markus also shared more snaps of the celebration in their respective Instagram stories.

Janella first opened up about being a single mom in September, months after she and Markus were speculated to have broken up. The actor confirmed their breakup, adding that they went their separate ways “almost a year ago.”

Both have been vocal about how they’re prioritizing the welfare of their son Jude. It was in January 2021 when they first introduced him to the public; he was born in October 2020. – Rappler.com