Jang Na-ra announces marriage

The Korean singer and actress is engaged to her boyfriend after 2 years of dating

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actress and singer Jang Na-ra is getting married!

On Friday, June 3, Na-ra announced via a handwritten note on her Instagram account and official website that after two years of dating, she is getting married to her non-showbiz boyfriend who is six years younger than her.

She said that she and her boyfriend, who is in video work, have promised to “become one another’s life companions.”

“The fact that I will be spending my life together with such an amazing person makes me so happy that I couldn’t ask for anything more, and I wanted to honestly share my happiness with all of you, who are so precious to me!” the translated caption wrote.

She also gushed about his “beautiful smile, kind heart,” and the fact that he “overflows with sincerity” and “pours his whole heart into his work.”

She also shared that she will be treating her fans right after the wedding with a “fun, new project.” Along with this, she asked for understanding in keeping details about her non-celebrity boyfriend private, and thanked her fans for embracing and supporting her.

According to the actress’ agency, the couple will hold a small, private ceremony by the end of June.

Jang Na-ra debuted as a singer in 2001 with singles “Confession” and “April Story” topping various music charts. She starred in Successful Story of a Bright Girl (2002), as well as Baby-Faced Beauty, School 2013, and Confession Couple, which won her the Excellence Award for an Actress in a Mini-series at the KBS Drama Awards in 2011, 2012, and 2017, respectively. In 2021, she starred as Hong Ji-ah in Sell Your Haunted House. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.