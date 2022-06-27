LOOK: Jang Na-ra gets married to non-showbiz partner

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean singer and actress Jang Na-ra tied the knot with her non-showbiz partner on Sunday, June 26.

The couple held their private wedding at the Bonelli Garden in Seoul with their families and close friends. According to a Soompi report, the newlywed actress thanked everyone who congratulated her with “interest and love.”

“To repay your love and support, I will live happily and merrily as a great wife at home and a sincere actress at work,” she added.

Her agency, Lawon Munhwa, also shared photos of the lovely bride in her wedding dress, as well as a photo of her being accompanied by her father, actor Joo Ho-sung.

The private wedding was also attended by celebrities close to the actress. Park Kyung-lim, an actress and comedian, hosted the event. Jung Yong-hwa of K-pop group CNBLUE, Jang Na-ra’s co-star in Sell Your Haunted House, sang and dedicated a song to the newlyweds which was a promise he made to the actress once she got married.

The Korean actress was also congratulated by her celebrity friend Jung Tae-woo and her brother Jang Sung-won on Instagram.

“Thank you so much for giving this person a day like this, who has lived a kind and hard life,” reads the translated caption of her brother’s post.

Lawon Munhwa also shared the actress’ gratitude for the support she got and asked for understanding for not being able to film the wedding in consideration of the non-showbiz groom’s privacy and the COVID-19 protocols.

“Please send lots of support for Jang Na-ra going forward as she starts the second chapter of her life,” they added.

Earlier in June, the actress announced through a heartfelt handwritten letter that she was getting married to her non-showbiz boyfriend of two years.

Jang Na-ra debuted as a singer in 2001 with singles “Confession” and “April Story” topping various music charts.

She also starred in Successful Story of a Bright Girl (2002), as well as Baby-Faced Beauty, School 2013, and Confession Couple, which won her the Excellence Award for an Actress in a Mini-series at the KBS Drama Awards in 2011, 2012, and 2017, respectively. In 2021, she starred as Hong Ji-ah in Sell Your Haunted House. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.