Japanese actress Sayaka Kanda dies at 35

The singer and musical star is known for voicing Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney's 'Frozen'

Japanese actress and singer Sayaka Kanda, who was known for voicing Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen, died “suddenly” on Saturday, December 18 at 35 years old, according to her official website.

The statement on her website, which was written by Robe Co.’s CEO Kamaicha Mitsuhisa, apologized to Kanda’s fans who “who supported us and all the people who took care of us.” To them, it is still “unbelievable and unacceptable,” and that they are “currently investigating the detailed situation.”

According to Kyodo News, Kanda was found unconscious in an outdoor space on the 14th floor of the 22-storey hotel she was staying in at Sapporo, Japan. Police are still investigating the case, but speculations of her cause of death include a fatal fall, probable suicide, or possible foul play, which has not been ruled out yet.

Kanda was rushed to the hospital, but was declared dead upon arrival.

Producers said that Kanda was absent for her performance in the musical My Fair Lady on Saturday afternoon. She was there for Friday’s rehearsal. She was slated to play the role of Maetel in a musical, Galaxy Express 999, next April.

Kanda was also known for her other voice-over roles for Idoly Pride, Star Blazers 2202, and Convenience Store Boyfriends. She is the daughter of actor Masaki Kanda and singer Seiko Matsuda. – Rappler.com