Japanese singer LiSA welcomes first child

The anime theme singer announces the birth of her first child with husband Tatsuhisa Suzuki

MANILA, Philippines – Japanese singer-songwriter LiSA – whose real name is Risa Oribe – announced the birth of her first child on Wednesday, April 26.

The popular anime song singer and lyricist shared the “personal news” on Instagram, writing that she is “back stronger than ever, and so excited to continue making music for everyone.”

“Thank you all for your continued support and I promise I’ll see you soon! Today’s another great day,” LiSA added. She did not announce her pregnancy beforehand, nor did she take an official break before giving birth.

LiSA married husband and voice actor Tatsuhisa Suzuki in January 2020.

LiSA is known for lending her vocals to theme songs of popular animes, like My Hero Academia, Fate/Zero, Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie (and its television anime version), Sword Art Online The Movie: Ordinal Scale, Qualidea Code, and many more. She made her professional singing solo debut in 2011 with album Letters to U. – Rappler.com