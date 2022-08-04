Jared Leto, Kelsey Merritt spark dating rumors after being spotted in Italy 

The 25-year-old Filipino-American model and the 50-year-old Hollywood star are seen climbing a rock formation in Sardinia, Italy

MANILA, Philippines – Kelsey Merritt and Hollywood star Jared Leto sparked dating rumors after being spotted together on vacation in Sardinia, Italy.

Photos from a report by British tabloid newspaper Daily Mail on Tuesday, August 2, showed the two climbing a rock formation at the Tavolara Island along with friends. Merritt sported a black one-piece swimsuit, while Leto wore a long-sleeved white shirt and black shorts.

Most snaps see the two beside each other, with Leto appearing to assist and follow Merritt from behind in some photos. The report also said that two boarded a yacht alongside Merritt’s fellow Victoria’s Secret models Izabel Goulart and Jasmine Tookes.

The two have yet to comment on the rumors.

Merritt, 25, made history in 2018 as the first Filipino to walk the Victoria’s Secret runway. She dated Olympic swimmer Conor Dwyer for more than three years, but were speculated to have called it quits after fans noticed that he had unfollowed her on Instagram.

Leto, 50, meanwhile, is best known for starring in Hollywood films Morbius, House of Gucci, and The Suicide Squad, among others. He was previously romantically linked to stars Cameron Diaz, Scarlett Johansson, and Katy Perry. – Rappler.com