LOOK: Jason Abalos, Vickie Rushton are engaged



MANILA, Philippines – Long-time celebrity couple Jason Abalos and Vickie Rushton are ready to tie the knot!

The two announced the news on their respective Instagram accounts on Thursday, June 2.

The former Pinoy Big Brother housemate turned beauty queen shared a photo of her engagement ring with the caption, “So, baba and I have been keeping it a little secret.” She also added a Bible verse about perfect timing.

Jason, meanwhile, uploaded a photo of them hugging. “Habambuhay ko pasasalamat ang Panginoon sa buhay mo, Baba. Patugtugin na ang kampana (I’ll forever be thankful to the Lord for your life, Baba. Let the wedding bells ring),” he wrote.

The actor also added the date of September 1, 2021 in the caption, seemingly hinting that the proposal took place last year.

Several celebrities like Pia Wurtzbach, Melissa Ricks, Loisa Andalio, Samantha Bernardo, and Maja Salvador sent their congratulatory messages to the couple.

Jason and Vickie met in 2010 and have been together for 10 years. – Rappler.com