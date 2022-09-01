LOOK: Jason Abalos and Vickie Rushton are married

The pair tie the knot in a church ceremony

MANILA, Philippines – Actor-turned-politician Jason Abalos and beauty queen Vickie Rushton are married.

The pair tied the knot in a church ceremony on Thursday, September 1. Photography studio Nice Print Photo shared a photo of the couple after the ceremony, showing Vickie wearing an elaborate ballgown with terno sleeves, and Jason wearing an embroidered barong.

Their showbiz friends, actors Marco Alcaraz and Joross Gamboa, also shared photos and videos from the wedding on Instagram.

Marco shared Instagram stories of Vickie walking down the aisle, and the couple sharing their first kiss as spouses. Meanwhile, Joross shared photos with the couple and other wedding guests.

Screenshot from Marco Alcaraz’s Instagram

The couple got engaged in 2021, after a ten-year relationship. – Rappler.com