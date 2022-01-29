Jason Momoa joins ‘Fast and Furious 10’ cast

CAST. Jason Momoa is part of the 'Fast and Furious' franchise now.

The 'Aquaman' star is now part of the Fast Fam, and will be playing a villain in 'F10'

MANILA, Philippines – Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa is joining the Fast and Furious family for the franchise’s upcoming tenth installment, according to US media.

Deadline, Variety, and The Hollywood Reporter reported that the Aquaman star will star as the next movie’s villain, opposite main protagonist Dominic Torreto (Vin Diesel).

“The Fast Fam keeps getting bigger,” Fast and Furious’ Twitter account posted on Saturday, January 29, welcoming Momoa to F10.

The upcoming film will see stars Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sung Kang reprise their roles as Roman, Tej, Letty, and Han, respectively. Although plot details have not been released, the first part of Fast 10 is already slated for a May 19, 2023 release. The second half has yet to get a premiere date.

Justin Lin, who helmed Fast 3, 4, 5, 6, and 9, will be returning to direct. He will also be producing alongside Diesel.

Momoa joins the franchise’s star-studded roster of special guests, which has included Kurt Russell, Luke Evans, Jason Statham, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, and John Cena. The last three were seen in the latest F9, which made $726 million globally after its release in May 2021. On its opening weekend, the film made a mighty $162 million debut overseas.

Momoa just finished filming for James Wan’s upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom sequel, where he plays underwater superhero Arthur Curry. He recently portrayed Duncan Idaho in the sci-fi epic blockbuster Dune. – Rappler.com