Jason Momoa survives motorcycle crashing into his car – reports

MANILA, Philippines – Hollywood actor Jason Momoa was involved in a car accident after a motorcyclist collided with his vehicle on a winding Los Angeles road, reports said on Sunday, July 24.

According to the California Highway Patrol report obtained by HollywoodLife, Momoa was driving eastbound on Old Topanga Canyon Road in a 1970 Oldsmobile, when a motorcycle crossed over into the actor’s lane and collided with the car while coming around a curve.

The impact of the collision ejected the motorcyclist, identified as Vitaliy Avagimyan, and sent him bouncing off Momoa’s windshield. Luckily, the rider landed on his feet and survived with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, the unharmed Aquaman and Game of Thrones star, got off his Oldsmobile to help Avagimyan and was able to call 911 through a passing driver.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital for bruises and a thumb injury, while the actor remained on the scene throughout the police’s inspection.

As of this writing, the crash remains under investigation but no charges were filed according to the New York Post. The actor and his reps have yet to give a statement about the incident.

Momoa, 42, starred in Netflix’s Sweet Girl in 2021 featuring a 1970 Oldsmobile 442 muscle car that appears similar to his ride during the accident.

Despite the incident, the actor is also known for his love for vintage bikes. The Game of Thrones star has released collections from Harley Davidson and has been spotted taking his motorcycle for a spin along Malibu.

An advocate for the world’s oceans on and off-screen, Momoa recently spoke at the United Nations Ocean Conference in Lisbon in June. The actor is also confirmed to join the upcoming Fast and Furious 10 as a villain, alongside Vin Diesel. – with reports from Sydney Cañamo/Rappler.com

Sydney Cañamo is a Rappler intern.