‘New beginnings’: Jaya, family move into new house after fire incident

It was in early August when Jaya’s first home in the US was engulfed in flames

MANILA, Philippines – Jaya shared on Sunday, August 19, that she and her family had just moved into their new home in the United States after their old one burned down a few weeks prior.

“August 19 is our Day 1 [in] our new home. Thank you to all of you who helped us [in] different ways. Your love, prayers, encouragement, and those who gave from the heart, we will always lift you up in prayers,” she wrote.

The singer also promised that she would make a video explaining the whole situation soon. “Thank you Lord for new beginnings,” she continued.

Jaya and her family lost their old home on August 8 after it was engulfed in flames. However, she assured everyone that they are all safe.

A few days later, on August 15, Jaya’s husband Gary received an email from a real estate agent approving their application to rent a home that was put up for sale.

On the same day, Gary was offered a job as an electrician helper. “[Eight] days after our house burned down, my husband Gary received these blessings [in] his email on August 15! A new home and a new job! Again, I don’t know what else to say but thank you, Lord!” wrote the 51-year-old singer.

Jaya moved to the US with her family in July 2021 after experiencing numerous hardships when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. She first announced her plans to move to the country in March 2021.

Dubbed the Philippines’ “Queen of Soul,” Jaya is best known for her hits “Hanggang Dito Na Lang,” “Wala Na Bang Pag-Ibig,” and “Dahil Tanging Ikaw.” – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.