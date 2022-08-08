‘We are all safe’: Jaya shares update after house in US burns down 

The singer assures everyone that she and her family are safe

MANILA, Philippines – Jaya took to Instagram on Monday, August 8, to share that her house in the United States had burned down.

“God is so good! Our house just burned to the ground but we are all safe! I have no words but GOD IS GOOD!” she wrote.

Several Filipino celebrities, including Pokwang, Amy Perez Castillo, Candy Pangilinan, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Xian Lim, Sheena Halili, and K Brosas, extended their sympathy and prayers to Jaya in her post’s comments section.

The news comes just a day after the 51-year-old singer’s daughter Sabriya celebrated her 16th birthday.

Sabriya also penned a short message to update her Instagram followers on her family’s situation after their house was engulfed in flames.

“Hi everyone. Me and the family are okay and all safe. Thank God no one was injured. My phone screen is half gone [because] of the fire so I won’t be able to reply to anyone for the meantime,” Sabriya wrote. “Thank you all for the love and support and for those who helped when the fire happened.”

Jaya moved to the US with her family in July 2021 after facing numerous hardships when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. She first announced her plans to move to the country in March 2021.

Jaya, whose real name is María Luisa Ramsey-Gotidoc, is dubbed the “Queen of Soul” in the Philippines. Her top hits include “Hanggang Dito Na Lang,” “Wala Na Bang Pag-Ibig,” and “Dahil Tanging Ikaw.” – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern