JC de Vera, Rikkah Cruz expecting 2nd child

Lana Athena is going to be an ate!

MANILA, Philippines – JC de Vera is going to be a dad of two!

The actor announced on Saturday, January 14, that wife Rikkah Cruz is pregnant with their second child.

“It’s a girl,” he captioned his post, alongside a video from their gender reveal party.

Fellow celebrities such as Angelica Panganiban, Rodjun Cruz, John Prats, and Jason Abalos congratulated the couple.

JC and Rikkah first tied the knot in an under-the-radar civil ceremony in 2018, but the actor only disclosed their nuptials to the public in a March 2021 interview. They got married again in a church wedding in September 2021.

JC and Rikka have a four-year-old daughter named Lana Athena, whom JC first shared photos of in July 2018. – Rappler.com