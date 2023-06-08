LOOK: JC de Vera introduces 2nd child Laura 

'Our love for you will only continue to grow with every passing day,' says JC

MANILA, Philippines – JC de Vera is now a dad of two!

The actor announced on Wednesday, June 7, that his wife Rikkah Cruz has given birth to their second child, a daughter named Laura.

“Dear Laura, welcome to this world! You have been born into a world filled with endless possibilities, and I am so excited to see all that you will achieve in your lifetime,” he wrote, alongside a black-and-white photo of him cradling the newborn. The picture also had the phrase “girl dad” written on it.

JC added that they are “overjoyed” to have Laura in their lives. “Our love for you will only continue to grow with every passing day. I can’t wait to see the great things you will accomplish in your life,” he said.

Fellow celebrities such as John Prats, Dominic Roque, Drew Arellano, Eula Valdes, and Jason Abalos sent their well-wishes to the JC’s family.

JC and Rikkah first announced in January that they are expecting their second child.

JC and Rikkah first tied the knot in an under-the-radar civil ceremony in 2018, but the actor only disclosed their nuptials to the public in a March 2021 interview. They got married again in a church wedding in September 2021.

JC and Rikkah have a five-year-old daughter named Lana Athena, whom JC first shared photos of in July 2018. – Rappler.com