Another EGOT winner is born: Jennifer Hudson snags Tony Award

Jennifer Hudson poses as she arrives for the 75th Annual Tony Awards in New York City, U.S., June 12, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Hudson makes history as the second black woman to achieve EGOT status

MANILA, Philippines – Singer-actress Jennifer Hudson brought home her first Tony Award on Sunday, June 12, for her stellar co-production of the broadway musical A Strange Loop, making her the 17th celebrity in history to achieve EGOT status.

EGOT stands for the prestigious awarding ceremonies – Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.

After Whoopi Goldberg, Hudson is the second black woman to clinch all four major American entertainment awards.

“Can you believe we got [Jennifer Hudson] her EGOT!?!” the broadway musical’s official Twitter account wrote.

CAN YOU BELIEVE WE GOT @IAMJHUD HER EGOT !?! pic.twitter.com/40Wb0zy874 — A Strange Loop on Broadway (@StrangeLoopBway) June 13, 2022

In 2007, Hudson earned her first-ever American entertainment award at the Oscars in the category of Best Supporting Actress in the 2006 film Dreamgirls.

Two years later, in 2009, the former American Idol contestant won her first Grammy for her self-titled album, under the category of “Best R&B Album.” In 2017, she recorded another Grammy win for The Color Purple, which emerged victorious under the category of Best Musical Theater Album.

In September 2021, Hudson finally won her first Daytime Emmy Award for her role as an executive producer for the virtual reality animated film Baba Yaga.

A Strange Loop was also awarded its own Tony for Best Musical.

Jennifer Hudson made her first musical debut in 2004 as a contestant in the third season of the reality singing show American Idol where she placed seventh overall. Her first onscreen stint was Dreamgirls in 2006. Two years later, she released her first album in 2008. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

