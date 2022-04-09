ENGAGED, AGAIN. In this file photo, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pose during the 78th Venice Film Festival premiere screening of the film 'The Last Duel' in Venice, Italy, on September 10, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines – In the ultimate early-2000s revival, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged again.

JLo shared the news by posting a photo of what looked like an engagement ring in her On the JLo newsletter on Friday, April 8.

A rep for JLo later confirmed the news to PEOPLE.

The singer had earlier teased the news with a video posted on her Instagram, where she said she had “a really exciting and special story to share.”

Ben and JLo had already been engaged before, in 2002, when they started dating after meeting on the set of Gigli in 2001.

The pair was one of the most talked-about couples in the early 2000s, earning the couple name “Bennifer.”

They called off their engagement in 2004, and JLo went on to marry singer Marc Anthony just months later. She and Marc share fraternal twins, Max and Emme, but divorced in 2011.

Meanwhile, Ben married actress Jennifer Garner in 2005. They went on to have three children together, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, before divorcing in 2018.

Ben and JLo rekindled their romance in the previous year, with paparazzi catching photos of the couple kissing in June 2021. JLo then made their relationship Instagram official the following month. – Rappler.com