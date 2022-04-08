LOOK: Jennylyn Mercado flaunts baby bump in majestic maternity shoot

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina actress, singer, and soon-to-be mother-of-two Jennylyn Mercado shared on Instagram a stunning sneak peek of her maternity shoot taken by celebrity photographer BJ Pascual on Thursday, April 7.

Mercado surprised her fans as she looked classy, majestic, and even regal in her maternity photos. The first photo showed the actress in a silky, crimson red cloth, and the second had her donning a dramatic, red tulle hat.

Although the actress only gave a glimpse of the shoot, she said in her caption that there will be a vlog that will premiere on Pascual’s Youtube channel on Saturday, April 9, at 7 pm.

Jennylyn is set to give birth to her baby girl soon. This will be her first baby with husband Dennis Trillo, who also has a son from his previous relationship. Jennylyn is mother to Alex Jazz, her 13-year-old son with ex Patrick Garcia.

According to reports last year, they initially planned to conceive through surrogacy because of Mercado’s difficulty in getting pregnant in the past years.

Mercado and Trillo tied the knot in an intimate civil wedding in November 2021, weeks after announcing her pregnancy. They marked their eighth anniversary as a couple on January 2, 2022. – with reports from Edmar Delos Santos/Rappler.com

Edmar Delos Santos is a Rappler intern.