Jeremy Renner in ‘critical but stable’ condition after accident

The 'Hawkeye' star, who sustained some injuries, is currently receiving 'excellent care'

MANILA, Philippines – Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner is in “critical but stable” condition following a weather-related accident, his representative told US media on Sunday, January 1 (Monday, January 2, Manila time).

According to reports by Variety and Deadline, the unnamed spokesperson said that the actor had sustained injuries after getting into an accident while “plowing snow earlier today.”

Reports mentioned that Renner’s family members were with him at the hospital, where he’s currently receiving “excellent care.”

While the representative did not specify where the accident took place, both Deadline and Variety cited a report from the Reno Gazette Journal saying that Renner has owned a home near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe in Nevada for several years.

Renner, 51, is best known for his role as Clint Barton or Hawkeye in several Marvel films. He also starred in movies Arrival, American Hustle, The Town, and The Hurt Locker. – Rappler.com