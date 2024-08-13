Jericho Rosales confirms relationship with Janine Gutierrez

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Jericho Rosales has confirmed his relationship with actress Janine Gutierrez.

Rosales said this in a press conference for the upcoming series Lavender Fields on Tuesday, August 13.

According to a report by ABS-CBN News, Rosales said he decided to take part in the production of Lavender Fields because the team initially sparked his interest, but he eventually developed feelings for Gutierrez, too.

“I first decided to join the project because I was really, really so into the production team and everyone, and then I realized I was so into [Janine]…. She’s an amazing person, very sweet, very kind, very funny, and very dedicated, very good actress,” Rosales said, according to the same ABS-CBN News report.

The actor also shared that he and Gutierrez share a lot in common, and affirmed that they are going out with each other.

Seemingly confirming the news once more, Rosales left a comment on Rappler’s Instagram post breaking the news of his new relationship with Gutierrez.

“OMG,” the actor wrote.

The two actors first sparked dating rumors in July, when they were spotted together at the National Museum of the Philippines. They both posted a similar set photos around the same time, leading netizens to speculate that the two are in a relationship.

Gutierrez’s mother – actress Lotlot de Leon – also left a comment under the Ngayon Kaya star’s post, playfully asking her daughter who she was with at the museum.

Rosales then replied to De Leon’s comment, confirming that he accompanied Gutierrez. He also joked that he rang the doorbell at their home but was chased away by their dogs.

Rosales and Gutierrez are co-stars in the upcoming drama series Lavender Fields. It is set to come out on Netflix on August 31. It also stars Jodi Sta. Maria, Maricel Soriano, Edu Manzano, Albert Martinez, and Jolina Magdangal, among others.

The news of Rosales and Gutierrez’s relationship comes months after Ricco Ocampo, the godfather of Rosales and his ex-wife Kim Jones, confirmed their separation. Ocampo said that Rosales and Jones had been separated since 2019. – Rappler.com