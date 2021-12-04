Father-daughter reunion! ‘Modern Family’ stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons reunite

Mitchell and daughter Lily go on a 'father-daughter date night' together in Los Angeles

Reunited and it feels so good! Onscreen father-daughter duo Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, who played Mitchell and Lily Tucker-Pritchett on Modern Family, reunited for a “father-daughter date night” in Los Angeles on Thursday, December 2.

“They grow up so fast,” Jesse wrote in an Instagram post, alongside a teary-eyed emoji and an adorable photo of the two taking a selfie together in public.

Sarah Hyland, who played Mitchell’s niece Haley Dunphy on the sitcom series, commented on Jesse’s post in disbelief.

“I CAN NOT. @aubreyandersonemmons IS A FULL ON GROWN UP AND I CAN’T HANDLE IT!!” she wrote.

Aubrey’s latest photo with Tyler on Instagram was a happy birthday post for her co-star. Her caption read, “We miss you and hope you’re having the best day.”

On the show, Mitchell and his husband Cam (Eric Stonestreet) adopted a baby from Vietnam named Lily. Actress Aubrey, 14, who was four years old at the time, joined the cast of Modern Family for its third season in 2011 and played Lily until the series’ finale in April 2020.

In June, Sofia Vergara, who played the feisty Gloria, also held a picnic mini-reunion with Sarah Hyland and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

The Emmy-award winning, well-loved mockumentary, produced by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan, ran for 11 seasons and was praised as “groundbreaking” and “fresh.

It was announced in December that all nine seasons of Modern Family would be leaving Netflix Philippines after December 31, 2021. – Rappler.com