Jessi leaves P NATION

MANILA, Philippines – Korean-American rapper Jessi has left P NATION, her agency for three years.

According to a report by Soompi, P Nation released a statement on Wednesday, July 6, announcing that they were parting ways with Jessi after her contract expired.

Jessi signed with P NATION in January 2019 as the agency’s first official artist.

“Being with P NATION since the beginning until now as P NATION’s first artist, Jessi has secured her position as an artist who is loved by more fans through her warm passion and endless efforts,” the label said. They added that they will continue to “cheer on Jessi’s future path as an artist, and we will continuously support her diverse activities.”

Jessi, whose real name is Jessica Ho, debuted in 2005. She was previously part of hip-hop group Uptown in 2006, and trio Lucky J before she pursued a solo career. Her recent hits include “What Type of X,” “NUNU NANA,” “Cold blooded,” and “ZOOM.” She also appeared in South Korean variety shows Unpretty Rapstar, Hangout with You, and Sixth Sense.

Jessi is set to hold a concert in the Philippines in September. – Rappler.com