After miscarriage, Jessie J shares future plans of having a baby

PLANS. Singer Jessie J talks about her previous miscarriage in November 2021 in a podcast episode.

'And I know it will happen for me one day,' the 'Price Tag' singer says in a podcast about still wanting to become a mother in the future

MANILA, Philippines – Award-winning singer Jessie J opened up about her sudden miscarriage in November 2021, as well as her hopes of having a baby in the future in a BBC podcast on Tuesday, March 22.

In an interview with Michelle Visage for her podcast Rule Breakers, the “Price Tag” singer first shared how grateful she was after becoming pregnant in 2021.

“I got pregnant and that is the experience of a lifetime for me,” Jessie told Visage.

“I was told that I would never [conceive] and so for me to even experience the morning sickness and all of that…could make me cry with happiness, just that I got to do that,” she added.

“When you haven’t been through a miscarriage, physically, it’s really hard to understand,” she said. She added that the experience was the “most painful,” because it’s so hormonal.

“Your body and your hormones are just crazy. I remember crying and going, ‘I don’t even feel like I want to cry,'” she added.

Visage then asked Jessie if she still wanted to become a mother, to which the musician said, “Oh, 100%.”

“For sure, in the next two years, I want to have a baby. If I can. Whichever way it happens: naturally, surrogate, IVF, adopted, whatever – I’m open,” she answered.

“And I know it will happen for me one day.”

Jessie also added she has “such maternal energy” and loves taking care of babies and children.

Aside from her parenthood plans, Jessie also discussed in the podcast her music, fame, and coming out to the public about her sexuality.

It was in November 2021 when the 33-year old singer revealed on social media that she suffered from a miscarriage after she decided to have a baby on her own, calling the sadness “overwhelming.” – with reports from Edmar delos Santos/Rappler.com

Edmar delos Santos is a Rappler intern under the Lifestyle & Entertainment section.