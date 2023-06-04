LOOK: Jessie J welcomes 1st child 

'I had a birth and it was everything I wanted because I got him at the end of it,' says the singer

MANILA, Philippines – British pop singer Jessie J has given birth to a baby boy.

In an Instagram post on Friday, June 2, the “Price Tag” singer detailed her pregnancy journey, saying that she spent months preparing for a natural birth, but due to circumstances, she had to welcome her son via C-section.

“I knew full well it could and would most likely go in a completely different direction,” she said.

The artist shared that when she had a scan nearing her 40-week mark, she found out that the “baby was completely the wrong way around and stuck as he was a little chunkier than your average and long.”

Jessie J said that she “did everything” to make him “try and turn for two months,” but she was later advised to opt for the C-section for safety measures.

“I went into active labor the night before and feeling all the feels but mostly just excitement for us to meet our baby boy,” she wrote, alongside a video of her dancing before her surgery.

The singer said that she’s been receiving questions as to whether she “missed out on the birth [she] wanted” but the new mom said that how she welcomed her child wasn’t really a big deal.

“I had a birth and it was everything I wanted because I got him at the end of it, that’s all that matters,” she added.

Jessie J first announced her pregnancy in January, more than a year after she opened up about suffering a miscarriage.

In a now-deleted Instagram post from November 2021, Jessie said that she “decided to have a baby on [her] own,” but when she had gone for her third scan, she was told that the baby had no heart beat.

Jessie J, whose real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish, has also spoken before about wanting to be a mother. In 2018, she explained that her track “Four Letter Word” was about her parenthood aspirations.

Jessie, 33, is best known for her tracks “Price Tag,” “Flashlight,” “Bang Bang,” and “Domino.” – Rappler.com