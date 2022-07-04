Jhené Aiko, Big Sean expecting first child

MANILA, Philippines – Singer Jhené Aiko is reportedly pregnant with her first child with longtime partner, rapper Big Sean, according to US media.

TMZ broke the news, sharing photos of the couple walking in Beverly Hills with Aiko visibly sporting a baby bump.

A representative of Aiko confirmed the pregnancy in a statement with Page Six, PEOPLE, and E! News. “The couple is overjoyed and looks forward to this next chapter,” the representative said.

The couple began dating in 2016, and have been frequently collaborating on music, including performing as a duo under the moniker Twenty88 and releasing an album of the same name. They split in 2019 and reconciled in 2020.

This will mark the first child for Sean and the second for Aiko, who shares 13-year-old daughter Namiko Love Browner with singer O’Ryan. – Rappler.com