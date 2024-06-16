‘Hard thing to navigate’: Joe Alwyn breaks silence on split with Taylor Swift

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The actor says he's currently in a 'really great place' in his life, both personally and professionally

MANILA, Philippines – Almost a year after their split, Joe Alwyn has spoken up for the first time about his previous relationship with Taylor Swift, calling it a “long, loving” and “fully committed” one.

In an interview with The Sunday Times Style published on Saturday, June 15, the British actor got candid about dealing with the end of their long-term relationship.

“I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years. That is a hard thing to navigate,” he said.

The Kinds of Kindness star continued that what made their split “unusual and abnormal” was how those not involved in their relationship made quips about it.

“One week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in. So you have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition,” Always said.

And while he recognized that “there is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said,” Alwyn told The Sunday Times Style that he “made [his] peace” by not divulging all details to the public.

Most of Alwyn and Swift’s relationship has been kept under wraps, but the actor reiterated in the interview that it was a mutual decision to “keep the more private details of our relationship private.” He emphasized that there’s no reason to change that now even if they’ve parted ways.

Given the “level of noise and scrutiny about [his] previous relationship,” Alwyn explained that he’d rather not share if he’s dating again or if he’s still in touch with Swift.

The actor, though, noted that he’s currently doing “really good.” “I feel fortunate to be in a really great place in my life, professionally and personally,” he added.

Swift and Alwyn began dating in 2016 and have remained private throughout their relationship.

Under the pseudonym William Bowery, Alwyn has collaborated with Swift on several songs – he’s credited as a co-writer on tracks “Betty” and “Exile” from folklore and on “Evermore,” “Champagne Problems,” and “Coney Island” on evermore.

In April 2023, US media reported that the two had broken up. Although both camps didn’t confirm the news, sources told the publication that there is “no bad blood” between the two.

Currently, Swift is dating Kansas City Chiefs football player Travis Kelce. – Rappler.com