Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner expecting second child – reports

MANILA, Philippines – Celebrity couple Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting their second child, according to “multiple sources” cited by US entertainment sites In Touch, Page Six, and US Weekly on Thursday, March 3.

A source told In Touch that Sophie is “almost halfway through” with her pregnancy and that the couple are “absolutely ecstatic and can’t wait for Willa to have a sibling.” The report added that the source claimed that Sophie “won’t make an official announcement about the pregnancy until she’s ready.”

Page Six reported that representatives for Joe and Sophie did not respond to their request for comments about the pregnancy rumors. The couple first sparked pregnancy speculations in February 2022 when they were spotted on public outings in Los Angeles.

The couple, who started dating in 2016, has been fairly private about their life together. During Sophie’s first pregnancy, the pair did not make any public confirmation about the actress’ pregnancy until representatives announced Willa’s birth in July 2020.

The 26-year-old Game of Thrones star and 32-year-old Jonas Brother got engaged in October 2017. They wed in an impromputu Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019, and had a bigger wedding in June in France. – Rappler.com