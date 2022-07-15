Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner welcome second child

It's another girl for the celebrity couple!
MANILA, Philippines – Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have welcomed a new baby into their family!
Representatives for the Game of Thrones star and the DNCE singer confirmed to PEOPLE that they welcomed their second child, a girl.
The baby’s name and exact birthday were kept under wraps.
Sophie, 26, and Joe, 32, are already parents to a daughter named Willa, born in July 2020.
The pair tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas in May 2019. – Rappler.com