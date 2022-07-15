Celebrities
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner welcome second child

PARENTS. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas arrive at the Met Gala in New York City, New York, USA, May 2, 2022.

Andrew Kelly/ Reuters

It's another girl for the celebrity couple!

MANILA, Philippines – Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have welcomed a new baby into their family!

Representatives for the Game of Thrones star and the DNCE singer confirmed to PEOPLE that they welcomed their second child, a girl. 

The baby’s name and exact birthday were kept under wraps.

Sophie, 26, and Joe, 32, are already parents to a daughter named Willa, born in July 2020.

The pair tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas in May 2019. – Rappler.com 

