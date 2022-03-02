‘Luckiest lady alive’: Joey King is engaged

ENGAGED. Joey King and Steven Piet are ready to tie the knot.

MANILA, Philippines – The Kissing Booth star Joey King is engaged to her boyfriend Steven Piet after more than two years of dating.

The 22-year-old actress made the announcement through her Instagram on Wednesday, March 2, revealing that the proposal happened last February 22.

“I never knew that a person’s presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you,” she captioned the post alongside a photoset of them together and her showing her engagement ring.

Joey continued, “The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it.”

Steven, 30, also announced their engagement on Instagram, saying: “You’ve unlocked a dimension of love in me that I never knew existed.”

Celebrities like Sabrina Carpenter, Isabela Merced, Cameron Fuller, and Elle Fanning have congratulated the couple.

Joey and Steven went public with their relationship in 2019. The two met while filming the series The Act – Steve was the co-executive producer while Joey played Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Joey rose to international fame after playing protagonist Elle Evansin the Netflix rom-com film trilogy The Kissing Booth from 2018 to 2021. She also starred in movies The Lie and Summer O3, and series The Act, Tween Fest, and Bent. – Rappler.com