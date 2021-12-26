Singer JoJo is engaged to actor Dexter Darden

The 'Leave (Get Out)' hitmaker is asked the big question on her 31st birthday

MANILA, Philippines – R&B singer and actress JoJo is getting hitched soon to Saved By The Bell reboot star Dexter Darden.

In a Saturday, December 25 Instagram post, JoJo announced that she is now engaged to boyfriend Dexter, who proposed on her 31st birthday on Monday, December 20, in the La Concha Resort in Puerto Rico. She shared clips and celebratory photos of the elaborate, romantic set-up, which included a trail of roses, balloons, and a “She Said Yes” banner at the back. The couple were also seen sharing champagne together on the floor.

“forever with YOU? Sign me UP. celebrating Christmas a whole fiancé!!! the most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him. so obviously I said YESSS!!!”, JoJo wrote, also sharing a photo of her wearing a sparkly engagement ring.

“thank you for the most epic birthday surprise ever. and for flying out my mom, your mom, and both of our best friends to share in that incredible moment with us. you are one of one,” she added.

“Thank you for being my forever,” Dexter replied to JoJo’s posts in the comments.

Dexter, 30, is also known for playing Frypan in the Maze Runner franchise and Walter Hill in 2012’s Joyful Noise.

JoJo is set to tour in 2022. Her sixth and latest album, Good To Know, was released in May 2020.

JoJo rose to fame at age 12 after releasing hit debut single “Leave (Get Out)” in 2004, as part of her self-titled first album. Other popular singles include “Too Little, Too Late” and “Baby It’s You”. – Rappler.com