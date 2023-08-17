Jon Semira dispels 3rd party rumors in split with Yassi Pressman 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Entrepreneur Jon Semira confirmed that he has broken up with actress Yassi Pressman, emphasizing that there was no third party involved in their fallout.

“It’s been a while since the breakup. It was a decision made from the both of us, and us only,” he wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday, August 16. “The third party rumors are false.”

Semira continued that after parting ways, both of them now are looking to “move on to [the] next phases in life in peace.”

He added that they still remain on good terms and continue to “wish each other the best.”

“Our relationship was beautiful and we are both coming out better people because of it,” he said.

The entrepreneur then asked the public to let them deal with the sensitive matter in private.

Semira and Pressman went public with their relationship in July 2022, but have since kept things private.

According to a PhilStar report, the actress’ camp also released a statement about her current state, saying that she “is embracing her newfound freedom and sense of independence with open arms.”

The breakup confirmation came after Pressman was linked to Camarines Sur Governor Luigi Villafuerte and Ilocos Norte representative Sandro Marcos.

“Hindi po ‘yun totoo at all,” she said in a 24 Oras report. “Nalagyan lang po ng malisya dahil naslow-mo, nalagyan ng music.”

(That’s not true at all. It was given malice because the video was edited with music and put in slow motion.)

Pressman is best known for her roles in the ABS-CBN prime time television series FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano and the films More Than Blue, Camp Sawi, and Diary ng Panget, among others. – Rappler.com