‘Private nalang tayo’: Joshua Garcia addresses relationship status with Emilienne Vigier

Dating rumors between the two started in June when fans spotted similar details in their respective social media posts

MANILA, Philippines – Actor Joshua Garcia has finally addressed the status of his relationship with French-Filipina golfer Emilienne Vigier during the press conference of his latest film Fruitcake on Saturday, September 23.

This comes after fans spotted subtle similarities and details in both personalities’ social media posts as early as June, sparking dating rumors between the two.

Garcia set the record straight: “Baka kasi sabihin nila, dine-deny ko yung babae ‘di ba? Hindi ko siya dine-deny.” (They might say I’m denying her, right? But I’m not denying her.)

The actor explained that it was both his and Vigier’s mutual decision to keep things under wraps, especially considering how his previous relationships turned out.

“It’s just that, ako (me) and her decided not to share it with everyone. Kasi yung relationship na ‘yan ay kami lang naman yung parte dun, eh, (Because that relationship is only between me and her),” he said.

Garcia continued that his relationships tend to become “shaky” when he talks publicly about it: “Galing na kasi ako sa iba’t ibang klase ng relationship. Every time shina-share ko siya sa lahat, parang nagkakagulo. Alam mo ‘yun?” (I’ve been in different kinds of relationships. Every time I’d share things about it in public, things get messy, you know?)

But with Vigier, the actor now sees more value in maintaining privacy both for his romantic relationships, as well as for his family: “Parang this time, mas pinapahalagahan ko yung privacy ko para sa ganung aspect (This time, I value privacy more for these types of things),” he told the media.

He added: “Hindi lang dun, pati sa pamilya ko, ‘di ba? Hangga’t maari kasi, sa panahon ngayon, mas okay kung private nalang tayo (Not just with [my relationship,] but also for my family, right? As much as possible, especially now, it’s better if we just stay private).”

This is not the first time Garcia has vaguely referenced or spoken about his love life. In 2022, the actor was linked to YouTuber Bella Racelis, with whom he was spotted holding hands in public. However, Garcia shot down rumors when he was interviewed by Ogie Diaz regarding the true score between him and Racelis.

Garcia is set to star in Cornerstone Studios and Create Cinema’s upcoming ensemble film Fruitcake, in which he is joined by stars Heaven Peralajo, Enchong Dee, Empoy, Dominic Ochoa, and Victor Anastacio. – with additional reports from Mika Geronimo/Rappler.com

Mika Geronimo is a Rappler intern.