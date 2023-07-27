Joshua Garcia, Filipino-French athlete Emilienne Vigier spark dating rumors 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Eagle-eyed netizens notice that Joshua and Emilienne have been sharing similar photos on their respective Instagram accounts

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-French golfer Emilienne Vigier incited dating rumors after posting photos similar to those of actor Joshua Garcia.

Relationship rumors between the two started in June, when eagle-eyed fans noticed that Joshua and Emilienne were both in El Nido for vacation at the same time.

Although the two didn’t post any photo of themselves together, Emilienne uploaded a picture on her Instagram profile and tagged Joshua’s account.

The two further fueled dating rumors when the actor recently shared photos of him cooking chicken and pork katsu. Both Joshua and Emilienne also shared photos of the actor wearing a white baggy shirt while cooking in their Instagram stories.

The athlete also shared photos in her Instagram story of the dishes that the actor prepared, and captioned it with “Merci (Thank you).” A similar photo of the dishes, meanwhile, could be found on Joshua’s post.

On Wednesday, July 26, Emilienne also shared a photo of her being hugged by a guy wearing a white shirt in an elevator. Although the guy’s face in the athlete’s Instagram story was covered with an emoji, fans are speculating that it’s Joshua, since the actor’s recent Instagram story also showed him in the same get-up — white shirt and black joggers.

The two have yet to address the rumors as of writing.

Joshua was previously linked to content creator Bella Racelis. – Rappler.com