Judge terminates Amanda Bynes’ 9-year conservatorship

MANILA, Philippines – A California judge officially terminated Amanda Bynes’ conservatorship on Tuesday, March 22, giving the former actress full control of her medical, financial, and personal decisions for the first time in almost nine years.

“The conservatorship is no longer [needed] or required, and therefore, the petition of termination is granted. She’s done everything the court has asked over a long period of time,” Judge Roger L. Lund said on Tuesday morning, according to a Variety report.

The hearing, which lasted for five minutes and received no objections, was not attended by Bynes. Her attorney David A. Esquibias spoke on her behalf.

Bynes, who rose to fame as a child actor from Nickelodeon’s All That and The Amanda Show and starred in films She’s The Man and What A Girl Wants, had struggled with substance abuse since taking a break from acting in 2010 – her last film credit is Easy A. She was charged with driving under the influence in 2012 and reckless endangerment and marijuana possession in 2013.

She was first placed under a temporary conservatorship in 2013 under her mother Lynn after she allegedly trespassed on a neighbor’s property and started a small fire in the driveway. In 2014, she was put under a full conservatorship under her parents Lynn and Rick, after undergoing psychiatric hospital treatment for her erratic public behavior.

In 2018, she opened up about her drug usage and revealed that she had been sober for four years.

Bynes filed a petition to terminate the conservatorship in February 2022, with the support of her parents, attorney, and psychiatrist. Her lawyer said that Brynes’ “condition has improved,” while Lynn shared that she’s “incredibly proud of the progress” her daughter has made over the last few years.

Bynes’ psychiatrist also noted in the court filing that Bynes has “no apparent impairment in alertness and attention, information and processing, or ability to modulate mood and affect, and suffers no thought disorders.”

Following the termination of her conservatorship, Bynes, through an exclusive statement released to PEOPLE, thanked her fans, team, and parents for the support she received over the last nine years.

“In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter,” she said.

Now 35, Bynes is currently finishing her degree at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. She got engaged to Paul Michael in February 2020. – Rappler.com