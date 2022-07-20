Justin Bieber recovers from facial paralysis, resumes world tour

MANILA, Philippines – Pop star Justin Bieber is set to resume his Justice World Tour on July 31 at the Lucca Festival in Italy, ending a month-long hiatus while he recovered from Ramsay-Hunt syndrome.

The 28-year-old singer’s camp stated on Instagram that he is now feeling better after heeding medical advice to take time off and rest. Justin intends to continue with his tour dates in Europe, South America, South Africa, Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand as originally planned.

Refund and rescheduling information for his suspended US shows in Toronto, Washington DC, and New York in light of his sickness have yet to be released.

On June 11, Justin posted a video on his Instagram to share that he was suffering from Ramsay-Hunt syndrome – a neurological disorder brought on by the herpes zoster oticus virus that attacks one’s facial nerves located within the ears, which causes facial paralysis.

Justin demonstrated how he was physically incapable of moving the right side of his face. He could not blink his right eye, move his nostril, nor smile properly.

The singer believed that this was his body’s way of “telling him to slow down.” He ended the two-minute video by saying that he hopes his fans would understand his predicament, and why he had no choice but to cancel his shows.

AEG Presents followed up with a statement on June 16, declaring that Justin’s US shows scheduled for the entire month of June and early July will be postponed to give way to Justin’s recovery. Earlier this year, the singer also had to cancel tour dates after being COVID-19 positive.

With the tour’s resumption, Justin’s upcoming concert in Manila at the CCP Open Grounds on October 29 will still take place. Tickets have been on sale since May 30, with prices ranging from P2,695 to P18,850.

The solo singer is well-known for his hit songs “Baby,” “One Time, “Love Yourself,” “Ghost,” “Peaches,” “Boyfriend,” “What Do You Mean?,” and more.

Justin last performed in the Philippines in 2011. He was supposed to return in 2017 for his Purpose Tour, but the show was canceled after the tour was cut to let the artist rest. – with reports from Bea Bertuldo/Rappler.com

Bea Bertuldo is a Rappler intern.