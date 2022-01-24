​​iKON’s Junhoe and TREASURE’s Yoshi test positive for COVID-19

(UPDATED) More artists from YG Entertainment test positive for the virus

MANILA, Philippines – More South Korean celebrities are testing positive for COVID-19 as South Korea undergoes a COVID-19 surge.

On Tuesday, January 25, YG Entertainment announced that iKON’s Junhoe and TREASURE’s Yoshi were their latest artists to contract the virus.

Junhoe is the fourth member of iKON to test positive for the virus, following members Jinhwan, Yunhyeong, and Donghyuk, who were confirmed positive cases on Sunday, January 23.

“Junhoe tested negative on his PCR test on January 22. However, two days later on January 24, he felt mild symptoms such as a sore throat and was tested again, and received a positive diagnosis,” the statement read, according to a Koreaboo report.

YG Entertainment added that TREASURE member Yoshi will start his quarantine and receive treatment at his home after testing positive for the virus. “Both Junhoe and Yoshi have completed their vaccination and are in good health,” the agency added.

On Monday, January 24, it was confirmed that THE BOYZ’ Eric and WINNER’s Lee Seung-hoon had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The idols’ respective agencies announced their diagnosis in a statement, according to reports by Soompi.

“Lee Seung-hoon is vaccinated for COVID-19, did not have any symptoms before being diagnosed, and his health is still in good condition currently,” YG Entertainment said.

The label added that the other WINNER members, Kang Seung-yoon, Kim Jin-woo, and Song Min-ho, received negative results from their COVID-19 PCR tests.

“We will spare no effort to support Lee Seung-hoon’s rapid recovery as well as the health and safety of all of our artists,” YG Entertainment added.

Meanwhile, IST Entertainment said that Eric was found positive after taking a PCR test in preparation for the filming of a reality show. They added that the remaining members of THE BOYZ and staff members are currently awaiting for the results of their COVID-19 tests.

“The company is currently taking the other necessary measures in accordance with the guidelines set by health authorities. We will do our best for the health and safety of our artists by following the health authorities’ self-quarantine and prevention guidelines as our top priority,” the agency continued.

Eric and Seung-hoon’s diagnosis comes a day after three members of iKON also tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, January 23, South Korea reported its second-highest daily number of COVID-19 infections, after 7,630 new cases were confirmed. – Rappler.com