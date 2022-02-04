K-pop stars HyunA, DAWN are engaged

MANILA, Philippines – Star K-pop couple HyuNA and DAWN are engaged!

The two K-pop idols announced their surprise engagement via Instagram on Thursday, February 3. DAWN shared a close-up clip of the beautiful, extravagant engagement ring and a photo of both rings. His caption read: “MARRY ME.”

HyunA reposted DAWN’s video with the caption: “Of course it’s a yes,” followed by crying emojis. She also shared the photo of the matching rings, writing “Thank you, thank you, always thank you.”

HyunA (Kim Jyun-ah) and DAWN (Kim Kyo-jong) first went public with their relationship in 2018, but had been dating since 2016. They made their first public appearance as a couple on the variety show Knowing Bros.

HyunA, who was a member of 4Minute and Wonder Girls; and Dawn, who was previously from Pentagon, were both signed under Cube Entertainment. In 2019, they left and signed with PSY’s label P NATION.

The couple released their first collaboration in September 2021, their first duet EP 1+1=1, which housed their lead single “PING PONG”. – Rappler.com