‘Do whatever makes you happy’: Kakai Bautista pens empowering message on self-love

Kakai honors bodies of all kinds and encourages others to do the same

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina actress Kakai Bautista took to Instagram to advocate self-love in a series of posts over the weekend.

Flaunting her bikini body in a reel, Kakai shared an empowering message honoring bodies of all kinds and encouraged her followers to do whatever makes them happy.

“Do whatever makes you happy. Kung gusto mong payat ka, go. Kung gusto mong Jubis at bulky ka, go. Basta ang importante you know how to take care of yourself. Your physical, emotional, and mental health ang pinakamahalaga to keep going and fighting,” the actress captioned her post alongside a video compilation of her in a bikini.

(Do whatever makes you happy. If you want to be slim, go. If you want to be thick and bulky, go. What’s important is you know how to take care of yourself. Your physical, emotional, and mental health are most important to keep going and fighting.)

She also shared that she has “proud gains” from the past weeks of lock-in taping. “I have learned to love [myself] in every circumstance,” she said.

In a separate post featuring a bikini photo, she also encouraged her followers to always believe in the power of their beauty.

“Hindi ako titigil na iremind kayo na na ano mang hugis, hitsura, at kulay niyo, YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL and you should be proud dahil sa inyo lang yan.”

(I will not stop reminding you that no matter what shape, look, and color you have, you are beautiful, and you should be proud because you own it.)

Kakai Bautista, 43, last appeared on the GMA Network teleserye First Yaya. – with reports from Euna Regaspi/Rappler.com

Euna Regaspi is a Rappler intern under the Life & Style and Entertainment section.