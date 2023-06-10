Kaladkaren becomes first transgender Philippine news anchor

HISTORY. Kaladkaren with TV5 president and chief executive officer Guido Zaballero and News5 chief Luchi Cruz-Valdes as she becomes the first transgender news anchor in the Philippines, joining TV5's 'Frontline Pilipinas.'

The actress and comedian will serve as the entertainment news anchor for TV5’s ‘Frontline Pilipinas’ starting June 12

MANILA, Philippines – Kaladkaren continues to blaze a trail for the Filipino LGBTQ community as she joins TV5’s Frontline Pilipinas starting Monday, June 12, becoming the first transgender news anchor in the Philippines.

TV5 and Kaladkaren shared the news in separate social media posts on Friday, June 9. The actress and comedian will present the latest entertainment news and trivia for Frontline Pilipinas.

“Mas inklusibo na po ang pagbabalita…. Sa wakas, may transgender news anchor na sa Philippine news! (Delivering the news is now more inclusive. At last, there is a transgender news anchor in Philippine news),” Kaladkaren said in her tweet.

She also thanked TV5 president and chief executive officer Guido Zaballero and News5 chief Luchi Cruz-Valdes for the opportunity.

Mas inklusibo na po ang pagbabalita.🙏🏼🌈



Gabi-gabi niyo na po tayong mapapanood sa primetime newscast ng TV5- Frontline Pilipinas. Sa wakas, may transgender news anchor na sa PHILIPPINE NEWS!!! Happy Pride! ❤️🌈 @News5PH pic.twitter.com/Vj4NgAz9uj — KaladKaren (@jervijervi) June 9, 2023

ICYMI | KaladKaren is the first Pinay transgender news presenter sa Philippine TV, at siya ang newest addition sa mas pinalakas na #FrontlinePilipinas para sa mas inclusive na pagbabalita! 🌈✨



Catch her simula JUNE 12, 6:30PM sa #TodoMaxPrimetimeSingko!#IBAngSayaPagSamaSama pic.twitter.com/ktveQf77Gq — TV5 (@TV5manila) June 9, 2023

Kaladkaren was also welcomed by current TV5 anchors such as Gretchen Ho and Jes Delos Santos.

Nagtagpo muli ang ating landas 😍 Our newest Showbiz Anchor for our primetime newscast #FrontlinePilipinas!



Welcome to TV5, @jervijervi! #Kaladkaren pic.twitter.com/9OopI7RmjB — Gretchen (@gretchenho) June 9, 2023

A more inclusive Frontline Pilipinas begins Monday with @jervijervi!



Welcome back sa Kapatid Network, Kaladkaren! pic.twitter.com/nNgorhuZCK — Jes Delos Santos (@JesDLSantos) June 9, 2023

This will not be her first time to anchor. She was invited as a guest “Star Patroller” for ABS-CBN’s flagship newscast TV Patrol, also becoming the first transgender person to land the role.

Kaladkaren rose to fame impersonating broadcast journalist Karen Davila. She then went on to host various shows, such as the morning talk show Umagang Kay Ganda and the singing competition I Can See Your Voice. She was also a resident judge on Drag Race Philippines.

Aside from hosting chores, she was also the first transgender to win best supporting actress at the Metro Manila Film Festival’s inaugural summer edition for her role in the comedy Here Comes the Groom. – Rappler.com