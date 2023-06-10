Kaladkaren becomes first transgender Philippine news anchor

MANILA, Philippines – Kaladkaren continues to blaze a trail for the Filipino LGBTQ community as she joins TV5’s Frontline Pilipinas starting Monday, June 12, becoming the first transgender news anchor in the Philippines.
TV5 and Kaladkaren shared the news in separate social media posts on Friday, June 9. The actress and comedian will present the latest entertainment news and trivia for Frontline Pilipinas.
“Mas inklusibo na po ang pagbabalita…. Sa wakas, may transgender news anchor na sa Philippine news! (Delivering the news is now more inclusive. At last, there is a transgender news anchor in Philippine news),” Kaladkaren said in her tweet.
She also thanked TV5 president and chief executive officer Guido Zaballero and News5 chief Luchi Cruz-Valdes for the opportunity.
Kaladkaren was also welcomed by current TV5 anchors such as Gretchen Ho and Jes Delos Santos.
This will not be her first time to anchor. She was invited as a guest “Star Patroller” for ABS-CBN’s flagship newscast TV Patrol, also becoming the first transgender person to land the role.
Kaladkaren rose to fame impersonating broadcast journalist Karen Davila. She then went on to host various shows, such as the morning talk show Umagang Kay Ganda and the singing competition I Can See Your Voice. She was also a resident judge on Drag Race Philippines.
Aside from hosting chores, she was also the first transgender to win best supporting actress at the Metro Manila Film Festival’s inaugural summer edition for her role in the comedy Here Comes the Groom. – Rappler.com
