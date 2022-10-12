Kaley Cuoco expecting first child with Tom Pelphrey

The ‘Big Bang Theory’ star is going to be a mom!

MANILA, Philippines – Kaley Cuoco is going to be a mom! The Big Bang Theory star is pregnant with her first child with Ozark actor and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey.

Cuoco made the announcement that they are expecting a baby girl via an Instagram post, sharing pictures of her and Pelphrey holding up a cake with pink frosting inside. She also posted photos showing a positive pregnancy test, cradling her baby bump, and holding infant onesies.

“Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023. Beyond blessed and over the moon,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “I <3 you @tommypelphrey!!!”

She and Pelphrey confirmed their relationship via Instagram in May 2022. Cuoco shared that they first met at the Ozark premiere.

“We have the same manager, and we were set up by [her], which is so Hollywood,” she told USA Today in May. “It was love at first sight. We were immediately connected. I do feel like I’ve known him my whole life but I wasn’t ready for him. We’re ready to build a life together.”

Pelphrey also posted pictures of himself and Cuoco, including one wherein the couple is seen holding matching “papa bear” and “mama bear” mugs.

“And then it was even MORE BETTER. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco,” he wrote.

Kaley Cuoco, 36, is an American actress known for her roles in Big Bang Theory, 8 Simple Rules, and The Flight Attendant. Aside from Ozark, actor Tom Pelphrey, 40, is known for his roles in Banshee, Guiding Light, and As the World Turns. – with reports from Andrea Ebdane/Rappler.com

Andrea Ebdane is a Rappler intern.