Kang Daniel apologizes for allegedly sexist remarks about ‘Street Woman Fighter’

Netizens accuse the Korean actor and singer of implying that women were 'energy-draining’

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean singer and actor Kang Daniel took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 20 to apologize about allegedly sexist remarks he made in relation to series Street Woman Fighter and Street Man Fighter.

Kang received online backlash after commenting on platform UNIVERSE about the differences between filming the male and female installments of the dance battle program.

“To be honest, I feel really comfortable because they’re [Street Man Fighter] all men. I’m happy that it’s not energy-draining,” the actor commented in Korean, as translated by Soompi.

In a report from Korea JoongAng Daily, Kang also referred to Street Woman Fighter as scary, saying that they were “noonim” or older women with really strong makeup and eyeliner. “I was shivering at first,” he wrote in Korean.

His fans called out the negative connotations of his comparison, emphasizing the potential sexist term “energy-draining,” which Koreaboo mentioned added to the stereotype that “women are cattier than men.”

In response to the uproar, Kang posted an Instagram apology about the private messages on UNIVERSE. He also said sorry for causing an “unnecessary misunderstanding” by exaggerating his being nervous.

“My response in the situation where I was trying to be wary of promoting or heightening gender conflict was imprudent,” Kang wrote in Korean. “I’m sorry that this whole process hurt my fans, who always care about me and worry about me,” he added.

At the end of the post, Kang promised to be more careful about his remarks and actions.

The Korean performer was the host of Street Woman Fighter as well as its teenage spin-off Street Dance Girls Fighter. He will also return as a three-time host for Street Man Fighter, which is set to air on August 16.

Aside from hosting and acting, Kang is also known for his career in the K-pop music industry. In May this year, he released his first full-length album The Story. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.