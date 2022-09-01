‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ star Kang Tae-oh to enlist in military in September

The actor is enlisting as an active duty soldier

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actor Kang Tae-oh has announced that he will be enlisting for his mandatory military service as an active duty soldier on September 20.

The Extraordinary Attorney Woo star made the announcement on Wednesday, August 31, during his online fan meeting TikTok Stage Connect: SweeTaeOh, as reported by Soompi.

The actor is expected to finish his military service in March 2024.

Kang recently gained global popularity with his portrayal of Lee Jun-ho in the hit legal drama series Extraordinary Attorney Woo. The actor earlier confirmed that the series would be his final drama before enlisting in the military.

Soompi also reported that Kang has finished filming for Target, a thriller movie with Shin Hye-sun, and will be released during his military service. A final date has yet to be announced.

Kang Tae-oh, 28, also appeared in series Run On, My First First Love, and Doom At Your Service. – Rappler.com