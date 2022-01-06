Katarina Rodriguez reminds public to not donate rubbish clothes to Odette victims

MANILA, Philippines – Miss World Philippines 2018 Katarina Rodriguez took to social media to call out individuals donating rubbish clothing in their donation drive for Typhoon Odette victims.

In a series of Instagram posts on Wednesday, January 5, the beauty queen shared photos of some dirty and used clothes that they received as donations and asked the public to be more considerate in the goods they’re giving away.

She reposted a photo of an unusable clothing item from Siargao-based entrepreneur Ruan Mac that read, “Hindi naman dahil walang-wala na sila ay deserve nila ang basura ng mga tao…. Sorry pero ‘yung ibang nakuha namin na donation, sobrang dumi at butas-butas na.” (Just because they don’t have anything right now doesn’t mean they deserve trash from others…. Sorry, but some donated clothes that we received were dirty and full of holes.)

Katarina added, “Don’t donate clothes you won’t even wear.”

She also pointed out that some even donated dirty and used underwear. “If it’s not wearable (essential) clothes, don’t send it. Please donate appropriate clothing,” she wrote.

Katarina is one of the several celebrities who are active in spearheading donation drives for victims of Odette. The typhoon, which made its first landfall in Siargao on December 16, has left severe damage in the island and at least 15 islanders dead.

While tourists and other residents have been evacuated, many locals remain on the island, with limited water and food sources, no shelter, and no electricity.

Katarina has been living in Siargao since the early start of the pandemic, calling it her second home. She also welcomed her first son there with Siargao-based businessman Niño Barbers in August 2021. – Rappler.com