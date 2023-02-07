Katarina Rodriguez welcomes 2nd child

Welcome to the world, Clara Amal!

MANILA, Philippines – Miss World Philippines 2018 Katarina Rodriguez has given birth to her second child with partner Niño Barbers.

The actress-beauty queen shared photos of her newborn, a daughter named Clara Amal, through an Instagram post on Monday, February 6.

“A week of her,” she wrote, adding that Clara was born on January 29, 2023.

Fellow beauty queens such as Megan Young, Maureen Wroblewitz, Karen Gallman, Sandra Lemonon, and Kathleen Paton sent their congratulatory messages to the couple.

Katarina first announced in October 2022 that she was pregnant with their second child. She and Niño are also parents to son Robert Joaquin, born in August 2021.

Before representing the Philippines in Miss World 2018 and Miss Intercontinental 2017, Katarina also joined Asia’s Next Top Model season two. She last starred in the ABS-CBN series Make It With You, starring Liza and Enrique Gil. – Rappler.com